Digitex Futures Achieves Market Cap of $30.08 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $30.08 million and approximately $738,228.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01374034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00124161 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,270,170 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

