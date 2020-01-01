Digiwage (WAGE) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Digiwage has a market cap of $6,783.00 and $4.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00777475 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003752 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000858 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

