DigixDAO Price Reaches $18.03 on Top Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $273,781.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $18.03 or 0.00250811 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, OKEx and AirSwap.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Liqui, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, Livecoin, Bitbns, Binance, BigONE and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

