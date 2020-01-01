Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $732,203.00 and $34.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009500 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003040 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006117 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

