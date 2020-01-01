Dimension Chain (EON) Price Tops $0.27

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $66.08 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimension Chain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018930 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimension Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimension Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.