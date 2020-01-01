Dinastycoin (DCY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $278,845.00

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 33% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Dinastycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $278,845.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

