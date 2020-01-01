Dinero 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Dinero coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $1,508.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

