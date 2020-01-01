Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.24.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,619,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 655.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,174,000 after buying an additional 344,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,468,000 after buying an additional 197,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

