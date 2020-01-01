Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Brokerages predict that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will post sales of $7.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.12 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $27.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.71 billion to $27.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.65 billion to $30.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Dollar General by 41.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General has a one year low of $106.03 and a one year high of $166.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

