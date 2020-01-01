Dovu (DOV) Market Cap Hits $242,399.00

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Dovu has a market capitalization of $242,399.00 and $87.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dovu Profile

Dovu’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,758,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dovu’s official website is dovu.io.

Dovu Token Trading

Dovu can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

