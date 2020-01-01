DraftCoin Trading 23.5% Higher Over Last Week (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. DraftCoin has a market cap of $40,047.00 and approximately $249.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

