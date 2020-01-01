Dragon Option (DRAGON) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, Bancor Network, BigONE and ABCC. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Dragon Option has a market cap of $11,756.00 and $47,186.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.01335960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,223,891 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BigONE, Bancor Network and Hoo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

