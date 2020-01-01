Dragon Option Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $12,248.00 and approximately $46,884.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bancor Network, Hoo and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00191634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.01367982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,224,049 tokens. Dragon Option's official website is dragonoption.io/about.

Dragon Option's official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ABCC, Hoo and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

