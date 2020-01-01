Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $6.64 million and $37,717.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinExchange and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Allcoin, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Kucoin, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

