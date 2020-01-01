Dreamcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,088.00 (DRM)

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. Dreamcoin has a market cap of $12,088.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dreamcoin alerts:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000188 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin (DRM) is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,565,579 coins. Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

Dreamcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dreamcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dreamcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.