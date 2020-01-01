Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report $104.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.60 million and the highest is $106.00 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $97.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $412.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.90 million to $415.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $463.65 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $478.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRQ. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92.

In related news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 29,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,267,858.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,984.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raj Kumar sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $35,716.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,464.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,981 shares of company stock worth $2,229,145. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

