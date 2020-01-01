DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Reaches $269,671.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $269,671.00 and approximately $699.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

