Dusk Network (DUSK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $397,825.00

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $397,825.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,407,830 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

