Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $0.0460

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a market cap of $683,358.00 and approximately $13,342.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,864,733 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

