EagleX Hits One Day Volume of $104.00 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One EagleX coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. During the last week, EagleX has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. EagleX has a total market cap of $9,713.00 and $104.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01369703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00123784 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io.

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

