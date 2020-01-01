eBoost Price Up 56% Over Last 7 Days (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. eBoost has a market capitalization of $249,341.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 56% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00582474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011181 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

