ECC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.00 (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, ECC has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. ECC has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $28.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00060634 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086020 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001153 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00069790 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,216.78 or 1.00266808 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official website is ecc.network.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

