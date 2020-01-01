EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $720,890.00 and $50,266.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Huobi and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.06012085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029763 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036353 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001233 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

