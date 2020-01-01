Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to announce $5.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.92 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $6.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year sales of $21.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.04 billion to $21.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.87 billion to $22.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecopetrol.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.