Eden (EDN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.43 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Eden token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. Eden has a market cap of $2.22 million and $1.43 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.