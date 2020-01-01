Edge (DADI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.86 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Edge token can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, KuCoin, Gate.io and FCoin. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $26,362.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edge has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.00 or 0.06051420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029722 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002105 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036330 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,692,561 tokens. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Gate.io, KuCoin, FCoin, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

