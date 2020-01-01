Edgeless (EDG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $206.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, Tidex and ABCC. Edgeless has a market cap of $822,375.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Livecoin, Upbit, ABCC, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

