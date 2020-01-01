EDRCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $57,680.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $57,680.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.