Egretia (EGT) Price Reaches $0.0014

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Egretia token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, CoinEx and Hotbit. Egretia has a market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io.

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, OKEx, CoinEx and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

