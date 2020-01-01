Eidoo Market Cap Hits $10.15 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange and Binance. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and $189,261.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00191663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.01377779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122285 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,286,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,951,688 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Ethfinex, Binance, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.