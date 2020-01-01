Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $828,750.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,011,800.00. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,550 in the last 90 days. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $426,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.00 and a quick ratio of 17.00. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of -0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

