ELA Coin One Day Volume Reaches $2.43 Million (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00190900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01364158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELA Coin Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

