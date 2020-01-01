Electra (ECA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Electra has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $555.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Fatbtc, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Electra has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,507,331,217 coins and its circulating supply is 28,640,174,664 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, CoinBene, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

