Electrify.Asia Tops One Day Trading Volume of $160.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $269,554.00 and approximately $160.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDAX, Kyber Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electrify.Asia Token Trading

Electrify.Asia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, TDAX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDAX, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

