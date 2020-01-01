Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Hits $60,568.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Electroneum has a market cap of $34.71 million and $60,568.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Kucoin. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,943,303,657 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bitbns, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

