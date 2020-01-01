Ellaism One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $29,237.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

