Elysian (ELY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $539,129.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, CoinExchange and YoBit. Elysian has a total market cap of $67,569.00 and approximately $539,129.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.01335960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, CoinExchange, Liquid, IDEX, Mercatox, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

