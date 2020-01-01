Elysian Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Elysian has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $68,810.00 and $665,370.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elysian Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liquid, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Hotbit, CoinExchange and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

