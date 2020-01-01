Elysium Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00582474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011181 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

