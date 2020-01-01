Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Hits $3.39 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, xBTCe, Tux Exchange and Livecoin. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $7,479.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,974,987 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Crex24, Upbit, Bittrex, xBTCe, Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

