Energo (TSL) Price Hits $0.0004

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Energo has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $228,363.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Coinnest, Coinrail and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.90 or 0.05995883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001208 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

