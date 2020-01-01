Energycoin (ENRG) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Energycoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $148,922.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

