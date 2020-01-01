Energycoin (ENRG) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $159,314.00 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008147 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

