EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.25 Million

Analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report sales of $784.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $781.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $787.50 million. EnerSys posted sales of $680.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.49 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

ENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

EnerSys stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $89.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In related news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EnerSys by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in EnerSys by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in EnerSys by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

