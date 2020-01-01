Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €15.50 ($18.02) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

ENGI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Engie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.18 ($18.81).

Shares of Engie stock opened at €14.40 ($16.74) on Wednesday. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.08.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

