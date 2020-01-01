Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.50 by UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Engie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.18 ($18.81).

ENGI opened at €14.40 ($16.74) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.08. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

