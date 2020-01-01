Enigma Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00005368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Bittrex, Tidex and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $28.77 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00573086 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000207 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001293 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, ABCC, Hotbit, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex, OKEx, Liqui, GOPAX, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.