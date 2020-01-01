EnterCoin (ENTRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30,263.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $30,263.00 and approximately $4,934.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.00 or 0.06051420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029722 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002105 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036330 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001207 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

