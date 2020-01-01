Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will report sales of $239.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $241.51 million. Envestnet posted sales of $210.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $905.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $908.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $540,638.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,788 shares in the company, valued at $13,839,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,868 shares of company stock worth $7,595,829 in the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Envestnet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Envestnet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Envestnet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet stock opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.64. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $73.94.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.