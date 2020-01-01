eosDAC (EOSDAC) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $107,572.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM and Bibox. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, ZB.COM, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Hotbit, DragonEX, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

